Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. White Sox on May 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jonathan India, Andrew Vaughn and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Chicago White Sox matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Greene Stats
- The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 7
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Greene's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
India Stats
- India has eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 12 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .281/.378/.377 so far this year.
- India has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nick Senzel Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Senzel Stats
- Nick Senzel has 19 hits with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.356/.455 so far this year.
Senzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Nick Senzel or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).
- He has a .252/.363/.417 slash line on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 26 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .218/.290/.429 on the season.
- Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.