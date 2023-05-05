The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

These two teams rack up 229.4 points per game between them, 4.4 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 0.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -120 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -110 10.3

