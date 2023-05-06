Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Kyle Bradish, the Baltimore Orioles' starter, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second-best in MLB action with 55 total home runs.

Atlanta's .471 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (180 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves' .344 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.62 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Strider has three quality starts this season.

Strider will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos

