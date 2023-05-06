Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .247 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
