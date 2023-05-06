Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .296 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (34.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 44.8% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.2%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
