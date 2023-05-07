The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy head into the final of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Truist Park.

The Braves are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+135). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past four games has been 8.2, a stretch during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've gone 19-10 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Atlanta has played in 34 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-12-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 15-3 7-5 16-6 14-8 9-3

