Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 features the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Maple Leafs have -135 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+115).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 54 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 52.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-12).

The Panthers have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Toronto is 10-10 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Florida is 7-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (-139) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (-133) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-161)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 3.5 (-120) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-149) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-182)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 3.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 6.3 3.7 3.4

