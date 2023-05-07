The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .287 with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).
  • In eight games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Murphy has had an RBI in 13 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
