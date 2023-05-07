The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Suns will seek another victory over the Nuggets following a 121-114 win in their matchup on Friday. Devin Booker led the Suns in the win with 47 points, while Jamal Murray had 32 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix has a 34-10 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets are scoring 113 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.8 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.