How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with Game 4 next to come.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.
- The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this year, ceding 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Heat are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than away (113.2).
- New York is conceding fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).
- At home the Knicks are picking up 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Udonis Haslem
|Questionable
|Illness
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
