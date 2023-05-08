Top Heat vs. Knicks Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Heat's Last Game
The Heat defeated the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Butler scored a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Max Strus
|19
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hart
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo puts up 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.
- Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.
- Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and produces 4.1 assists.
- Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- The Knicks receive 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.
- The Knicks get 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.
- Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|24.1
|4.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.2
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|19.5
|3.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|7.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.7
|4.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|11.9
|1.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0
|2.3
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.5
|8.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
