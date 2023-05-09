Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 116-115 win over the Celtics, Embiid had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Embiid's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 33.1 26.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 43.5 47.5 40.1 PR 39.5 43.3 36.8 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.4



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Joel Embiid has made 11.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44.0 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

