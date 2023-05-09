Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+210
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-238
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in league).
- These two teams score 229.4 points per game between them, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-125
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+100
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.