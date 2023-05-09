The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jason Robertson and others in this game.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn has 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Joe Pavelski has scored 28 goals and added 49 assists through 82 games for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3

