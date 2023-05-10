Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .239.
- Riley has had a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this season (38.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (49 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .338 to opposing batters.
