Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (25-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-16) clashing at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 197 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Max Fried vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
