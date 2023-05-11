Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 66 times this season, and have gone 42-24 in those games.

Dallas has a record of 19-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 53 times, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total once over its last 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.