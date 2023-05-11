Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
- Phoenix has an average total of 225.2 in its matchups this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns have a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 31-8, a 79.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Suns have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 226.5 points.
- Denver has a 228.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
- The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.
- Denver has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns record 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).
- Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
