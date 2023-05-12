The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) host the Kansas City Royals (12-27) to start a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are on the back of a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Royals a series win over the White Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound, while Josh Taylor will get the nod for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.134 in seven games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Taylor

Taylor starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The 30-year-old southpaw has appeared in relief nine times this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .244 against him this season. He has a 6.55 ERA and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.

