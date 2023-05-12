You can see player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+290)
  • Davis has put up 25.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (13.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
  • Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-118) 9.5 (+110) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-115)
  • Friday's points prop for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 2.4 less than his season average.
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.
  • James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (-105) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115)
  • The 15.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Friday is 2.3 lower than his season scoring average.
  • Russell has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).
  • Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (-125) 5.5 (-149) 6.5 (-143) 4.5 (-143)
  • Friday's over/under for Curry is 31.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.
  • Curry has collected 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Curry has knocked down 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) 2.5 (-143) 1.5 (+115)
  • The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 9.9 more than his prop total set for Friday (10.5).
  • Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
  • Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
  • Poole has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

