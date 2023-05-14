How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Collin McHugh, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 1:37 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Braves Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Atlanta has scored 201 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves rank 18th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta has the sixth-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.
- The Braves have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- McHugh has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.
- The 35-year-old righty has pitched in relief nine times already this season, but will make his first start.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Martín Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.