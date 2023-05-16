Eddie Rosario carries a 10-game hit streak into the Atlanta Braves' (26-15) game versus the Texas Rangers (25-16), whose Jonah Heim has hit in 13 consecutive games. It starts at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster for the Braves and Dane Dunning (3-0) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will send Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (3-0) out to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .182 against him this season. He has a 1.72 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 10 appearances.

Dunning is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.