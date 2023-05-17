Braves vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-16) taking on the Atlanta Braves (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rangers Player Props
Braves Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 22, or 64.7%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 14-6 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 222.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
