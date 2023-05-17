Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in MLB action with 71 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .465.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (222 total runs).

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (4-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Strider has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías

