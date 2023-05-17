Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcus Semien and others in the Atlanta Braves-Texas Rangers matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his ninth start of the season.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 16th, .921 WHIP ranks seventh, and 15.2 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 57 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .348/.438/.604 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).

He has a slash line of .268/.400/.575 so far this season.

Murphy has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .296/.379/.473 on the year.

Semien has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 39 hits with six doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.316/.503 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

