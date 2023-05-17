The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 210.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 210.5 combined points in 66 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston's games this year have an average total of 229.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total over 210.5 points.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
  • Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

