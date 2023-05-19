The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 loss to the Heat (his previous action) Tatum produced 30 points and seven rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Tatum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 44.5 43.5 44 PR 39.5 38.9 38.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

