Jannik Sinner faces Alexandre Muller to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), he was knocked out by Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16. Sinner is +1100 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sinner at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sinner's Next Match

Sinner will play Muller in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Sinner is listed at -3000 to win his next match versus Muller. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1100

French Open odds to win: +1100

Want to bet on Sinner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sinner Stats

Sinner was defeated in his most recent match, 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 against Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 16, 2023.

Sinner has won two of his 20 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 49-18.

Sinner has won one tournament over the past year on clay, with a match record of 12-4 on that surface.

Sinner has played 24.5 games per match in his 67 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Sinner has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 21.4 games per match while winning 60.2% of games.

Over the past year, Sinner has been victorious in 30.6% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games.

Sinner has claimed 81.9% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 38.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.