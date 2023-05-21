Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.
We're going to look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.1
|29.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|11.2
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|45.5
|43.5
|46
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|40.9
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.