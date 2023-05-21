Michael Mmoh will start action in the French Open (in Paris, France) versus Taylor Fritz in the round of 128. He was forced to retire in the round of 16 of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, his previous tournament. Mmoh's odds are +50000 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Mmoh at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mmoh's Next Match

Mmoh will get started at the French Open by meeting Fritz in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Mmoh has current moneyline odds of +1100 to win his next matchup against Fritz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Michael Mmoh Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Mmoh? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Mmoh Stats

Mmoh is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, failing to advance past Tommy Paul, 4-6, 2-2 (retired).

Mmoh has not won any of his nine tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 11-10.

Mmoh has played 23.3 games per match in his 21 matches over the past year across all court types.

Over the past year, Mmoh has won 74.7% of his service games, and he has won 29.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.