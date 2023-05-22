Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-17) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 240 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.51).

