Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 on May 22, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others on the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at BB&T Center.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 20:26 per game.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Carter Verhaeghe has 73 total points for Florida, with 42 goals and 31 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas is an offensive leader for Carolina with 71 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games (playing 18:24 per game).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
