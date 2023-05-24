Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .208 with three doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (20.6%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 29.4% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 16
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.13 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .153 against him.
