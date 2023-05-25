Jayson Tatum be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 116-99 win over the Heat, Tatum put up 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Below we will break down Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 27.5 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.8 Assists 5.5 4.6 4.8 PRA 47.5 43.5 43.1 PR 41.5 38.9 38.3 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

