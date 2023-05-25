Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7%.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
