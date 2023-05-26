The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .264.

Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 74.0% of his games this year (37 of 50), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (19 of 50), with two or more RBI six times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

