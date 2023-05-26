Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .222.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (20 of 36), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (33.3%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (38.9%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
