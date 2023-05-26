Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 21st in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).

He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 62.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.0%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings