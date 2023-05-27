Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (31-20) and the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) facing off at Truist Park (on May 27) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.
The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 42 times and won 26, or 61.9%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 263.
- The Braves' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
|May 23
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.