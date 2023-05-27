Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on May 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (5-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- The 39-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.61), 58th in WHIP (1.414), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashed .323/.409/.562 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .232/.361/.516 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has nine doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .270/.327/.413 slash line so far this season.
- Bohm will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
