Eddie Rosario -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Rosario has had a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 17
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.