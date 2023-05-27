The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .320 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

In 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0%.

In 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings