Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (31-21) against the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-2) to the mound, while Dylan Covey will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 26 (60.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has been at least -250 moneyline favorites seven times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 264 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule