How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 lead in the series.
Watch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars and the Golden Knights hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-2 DAL
|5/25/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) DAL
|5/23/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|4-0 VEG
|5/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/OT) VEG
|5/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
