Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this season (41 of 54), with more than one hit 21 times (38.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (20.4%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with two or more runs 13 times (24.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (80.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (72.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (36.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (48.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
