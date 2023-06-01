The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) currently have +15000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they prepare for a matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hawks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Finals +4500 - Bet $100 to win $4500

Hawks Standings Information

At present, the Hawks are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference (4.0 games behind the No. 6 Nets), and would be part of the play-in tournament.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Hawks Team Stats

This season, the Hawks have a 34-35 record so far.

The Hawks are 18-15 at home, 16-20 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Hawks have gone 23-16 when playing as favorites, with 11 victories (11-19) when listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Hawks are 8-6. And they are 11-12 in games decided by two possessions or less.

The Hawks have registered six wins when favored by three or fewer points (6-4), and they have sported a 17-12 record in contests when favored by 3.5 or more points.

When they have played as underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season, the Hawks are 3-9. Meanwhile, they have an 8-10 record when underdogs by three or fewer points.

Hawks' Top Players

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.0 points per game along with 10.1 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Dejounte Murray, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Onyeka Okongwu, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

