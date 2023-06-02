Friday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) taking on the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (5-5) for the Braves and Merrill Kelly (6-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-4-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 28, or 59.6%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 27-18, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 282.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).

