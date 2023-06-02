Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB play with 92 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta is third in MLB, slugging .459.

The Braves' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (282 total, five per game).

The Braves are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Morton has recorded five quality starts this season.

Morton will look to build upon an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander

