The New York Yankees (34-25) are looking for Gleyber Torres to extend a 12-game hitting streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23), on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-1) versus the Yankees and Gerrit Cole (6-0).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will send Grove (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, throwing three innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 26-year-old has pitched to an 8.44 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across four games.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.

Cole is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Cole will try to extend a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7).

