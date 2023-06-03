Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 3 ET, airing on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 70 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 13 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.2%).

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Vegas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Florida is 11-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135) Michael Amadio 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) - Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+175) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.6 2.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 2.8 1.9

